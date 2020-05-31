Expand / Collapse search

Joe Biden shares picture of himself kneeling with demonstrator at George Floyd protest

By Austin Williams
Published 
Death of George Floyd
FOX TV Digital Team

WILMINGTON, Del. - Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has weighed in on the ongoing police brutality protests across the U.S. with a photograph on social media that shows the former vice president kneeling with a protester at a demonstration in Wilmington, Delaware. 

“We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us," Biden wrote on Twitter. 

Biden has condemned the violence that has erupted in some protests across the country, but has continued to express his support of the common cause shared by those showing up en masse to peacefully condemn racial injustice. 

“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest,” Biden said in a statement Saturday night.

Protests over the death of George Floyd continue to rock the country

The turbulence sparked by the death of George Floyd — a black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer — shook not only the streets of New York and Los Angeles, but dozens of smaller communities such as Fargo, North Dakota, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Staffers of Biden’s campaign have posted on Twitter photocopies of contributions they have made to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit organization which pays bail for citizens who can’t afford it, according to FOX News. Other high-profile celebrities, including Steve Carell and Seth Rogen, have also donated to the organization.

On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen announced on Twitter that she would donate $100,000 to various bailout funds for protesters across the country. 

According to Forbes, the Minnesota Freedom Fund raised nearly $20 million in four days amid the protests condemning the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee onto his neck. It was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in America that set off protests across the nation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 