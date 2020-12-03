Expand / Collapse search
Justices order review of California virus rules for churches

Associated Press
Star of the Sea Church on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco.

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court has ordered a lower federal court to reexamine California restrictions on indoor religious services in areas hart hit by the coronavirus in light of the justices' recent ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York.

The high court's unsigned order Thursday, with no noted dissent, leaves the California restrictions in place for now.

But it throws out a federal district court ruling that rejected a challenge to the limits from Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry, which has more than 160 churches across the state.

Last week, the Supreme Court split 5-4 in holding that New York could not enforce certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues.