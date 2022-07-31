Justin Bieber performs for first time after canceling world tour dates due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber returned to the stage on Sunday night in Italy at the Lucca Summer Festival for his first performance in nearly two months after he was forced to cancel a string of shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis which causes partial facial paralysis.

Bieber appeared to give an energetic production to his Italian fans who tweeted clips of the 28-year-old singer dancing shirtless in the spotlight while performing songs from his catalog of hits.

It appears as though Bieber is on the mend as his tour website has updated stops to include concerts in Europe before heading to South America in September. He's also set to perform two shows in South Africa followed by more than a dozen performances in the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand by the end of the year.

After canceling a few shows on his Purpose World Tour in June, the "What Do You Mean" singer revealed on Instagram last month he's struggled with movements on the right side of his face, including blinking his eye, moving his nostril or simply smiling from the right side of his mouth.

He admitted that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome , and would be taking some time off to assess his medical needs.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," according to the Mayo Clinic.

It can lead to facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear and is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

"For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them," he said in a video shared shortly after the diagnosis was revealed. "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me that I've got to slow down.

"I hope you guys understand. I'll just be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do.""I'm going to get better, and I'm doing all of these face exercises to get my face back to normal," he said. "It will go back to normal, it's just time. We don't know how much time it's going to be. It's going to be OK."

The Biebers recently endured another health scare earlier this year when wife Hailey suffered "stroke-like" symptoms and was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered she had a blood clot in her brain.

Hailey, 25, then had a patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure procedure performed to mend a hole in her heart which had gone undetected since birth.

