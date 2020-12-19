Juvenile seriously injured in Arrowhead Towne Centre stabbing

The Glendale Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was stabbed and suffered serious injuries on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the Arrowhead Towne Centre near 79th Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a stabbing.

There they found an unidentified juvenile who was seriously injured in a stabbing. The juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.