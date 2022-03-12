K-9 heroes, unexpected gifts, human heads: Our favorite heartwarming, strange headlines this week

article

Drug busts, wrong-way crashes, bank robberies - it's time for a break from the bad news. Here are some of the more heartwarming and strange stories we covered from March 4-11 that have helped make the days a little brighter:

1. Couple married for 30 years claim they've never argued: With more than 30 years of marriage under their belt, one Virginia couple — Hannah Keeley, a master life coach, and her husband, Blair Keeley, a marketing professional — claim they’ve never had a single argument.

Hannah and Blair Keeley

2. 'Down on his luck': Phoenix Police officers buy man shoes, new shirt: A man who was down on his luck received some help from two Phoenix Police officers.

3: Box of human heads was stolen from truck after medical training event, company says: A box containing human heads was stolen last week from a truck in Denver, Colorado — and now police are searching for any information regarding its whereabouts.

A provided image shows an example of a Science Care box, similar to what was stolen. (Credit: Science Care)

4. 'I did my job': Hero trooper who stopped accused DUI driver during 10K recalls moments before crash: Trooper Toni Schuck saved countless lives when she stopped a suspected drunk driver during the Skyway 10K by driving her own patrol SUV into the driver's path, knowing she was the last line of defense. "Hero, that's just a title. If that's what they want to say then that's great," she said. "I was sworn to protect and that's what I felt I did."

5. Hawk Hero: Phoenix area pest control technician saves drowning bird from pool at client's home: A Phoenix area pest control technician heard splashing from a nearby pool while on a routine job, and quickly realized that his help was needed.

6. Birthday toy swapped out for a pound of pot: When a Georgia girl celebrated her eighth birthday, she got a present no one ever imagined. Her parents said someone had taken a toy out of a box and replaced it with marijuana.

7: Man caught with more than 50 live reptiles under his clothes at San Diego border crossing: The animals recovered included 43 horned lizards and nine snakes.

Snakes in bags (left) and Horned lizards (right) found during a smuggling attempt at the San Diego border. Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

8. 'We're not done': Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise over $20M for Ukraine in a week: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said their campaign has raised more than $20 million in less than a week for Kunis’ native country of Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion.

FILE IMAGE - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

9. Shelter dog turned K-9 hero inspires Netflix movie: There’s a K-9 dog in Rhode Island that has such a remarkable storied past, she’s inspired a Netflix movie.

Ruby the K9, courtesy RISP

10. Sixth-grader builds Lego replica of teacher for appreciation week: 11-year-old Landen spent four months and up to 10,000 Lego bricks to build a replica of his inspiring teacher.

Landen posing with his teacher Collin Seastrand and his Lego replica. ( )

