Expand / Collapse search

K-9 heroes, unexpected gifts, human heads: Our favorite heartwarming, strange headlines this week

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Drug busts, wrong-way crashes, bank robberies - it's time for a break from the bad news. Here are some of the more heartwarming and strange stories we covered from March 4-11 that have helped make the days a little brighter:

1. Couple married for 30 years claim they've never argued: With more than 30 years of marriage under their belt, one Virginia couple — Hannah Keeley, a master life coach, and her husband, Blair Keeley, a marketing professional — claim they’ve never had a single argument.

Hannah and Blair Keeley share their relationship secrets with Fox News Digital and offer plenty of advice for others in their shoes. (Hannah and Blair Keeley)

Hannah and Blair Keeley

2. 'Down on his luck': Phoenix Police officers buy man shoes, new shirt: A man who was down on his luck received some help from two Phoenix Police officers.

Phoenix Police officers buy man shoes, new shirt

3: Box of human heads was stolen from truck after medical training event, company says: A box containing human heads was stolen last week from a truck in Denver, Colorado — and now police are searching for any information regarding its whereabouts. 

A provided image shows an example of a Science Care box, similar to what was stolen. (Credit: Science Care)

A provided image shows an example of a Science Care box, similar to what was stolen. (Credit: Science Care)

4. 'I did my job': Hero trooper who stopped accused DUI driver during 10K recalls moments before crash: Trooper Toni Schuck saved countless lives when she stopped a suspected drunk driver during the Skyway 10K by driving her own patrol SUV into the driver's path, knowing she was the last line of defense. "Hero, that's just a title. If that's what they want to say then that's great," she said. "I was sworn to protect and that's what I felt I did."

5. Hawk Hero: Phoenix area pest control technician saves drowning bird from pool at client's home: A Phoenix area pest control technician heard splashing from a nearby pool while on a routine job, and quickly realized that his help was needed.

Arizona pest control technician saves hawk who nearly drowned in a pool

A Phoenix area pest control technician heard splashing from a nearby pool while on the job and quickly realized that his help was needed.

6. Birthday toy swapped out for a pound of pot: When a Georgia girl celebrated her eighth birthday, she got a present no one ever imagined. Her parents said someone had taken a toy out of a box and replaced it with marijuana.

7: Man caught with more than 50 live reptiles under his clothes at San Diego border crossing: The animals recovered included 43 horned lizards and nine snakes. 

Man-arrested-for-smuggling-reptiles.jpg

Snakes in bags (left) and Horned lizards (right) found during a smuggling attempt at the San Diego border. Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

8. 'We're not done': Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher raise over $20M for Ukraine in a week: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said their campaign has raised more than $20 million in less than a week for Kunis’ native country of Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion. 

FILE IMAGE - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

FILE IMAGE - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center on Jan. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

9. Shelter dog turned K-9 hero inspires Netflix movie: There’s a K-9 dog in Rhode Island that has such a remarkable storied past, she’s inspired a Netflix movie. 

Ruby the K9, courtesy RISP

10. Sixth-grader builds Lego replica of teacher for appreciation week: 11-year-old Landen spent four months and up to 10,000 Lego bricks to build a replica of his inspiring teacher.

Landen posing with his teacher Collin Seastrand and his Lego replica.  ( )

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

 
 


 


 


 


 


 


 