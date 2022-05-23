Lake Powell, producing energy to millions, majorly threatened by drought conditions

The water crisis in Arizona affects all of us. From our tap water to our crops, even our electricity.

The supply is running short, so FOX 10's Steve Nielsen headed to Lake Powell to investigate our ongoing water crisis and uncover what’s being done to safeguard our most important resource in the desert.

Arizona. There is no place like it – anywhere in the world where the beauty of the landscape is crafted quite like this.

For so many visitors, they'll just stop and stare, contemplating everything, but that’s the long view. A critical eye reveals problems decades in the making and solutions in short supply.

Visitors used to hear water flowing at Lake Powell, but now it's just wind blowing across the desert, and approaching Glen Canyon Dam, you'll hear the sound of heavy machinery.

Bob Martin is the Power Manager for the Upper Colorado Region at the Bureau of Reclamation and says they conduct routine maintenance on the doors that let water in and through the Colorado River every seven years.

"When we pull the gate up, it will be absolutely covered in mussels," Martin explained. Invasive mussels, to be exact, but that’s a problem for another day.

For now, the focus is on the water, or the lack thereof.

"If it persists, further reductions are going to have to be made," he said.

‘Quite a unique situation we’re in’

Lake Powell historical data in 2011 shows the water level was at 3,622 feet. It ebbs and flows a little bit every year, but there's been a steep drop off the last two years.

As of May 2022, the water level is sitting at 3,522.

How low is that really? Elevation makers on the side of the dam stop 100 feet above where the water sits now.

"The last time we were at this elevation we were filling, so this is quite a unique situation we’re in," Martin said.

Thirty-two feet lower, and the elevation will hit 3,490. That’s the lowest it can be before the dam no longer generates power, which 6,000,000 people depend on.

"It's cheap power. It’s a real bargain for the utilities and its clean power the emissions we produce is water that goes throughout the southwest and without that power that we produce, that has to be replaced somehow through other sources that could be coal or nuclear," Martin said.

Simply put: The more water, the more power.

The weight of the water pushes it through the turbines in the dam, generating the power and eventually feeding the river on the other side. The water would still have to drop another 150 feet before it can no longer pass through the dam, drying out the river that leads to Lake Mead.

Even at Lake Powell's current levels, the impacts are felt everywhere on the lake.

Evidence of once high water levels are all around if you know what to look for. For example, one of the original boat ramps is completely dry and you have to go a long way down to get to where the marina is now.

A much larger boat ramp now ends in orange barricades and again the marina is still a ways off. Another ramp is being constructed at the current water level to get boats in and out.

There are plans to prevent the levels from dropping even more as hundreds of millions of federal dollars are being invested to create or conserve more water.

In spring 2020, the Bureau of Reclamation announced more water will be released from reservoirs that feed Lake Powell, and less water will be released from Glen Canyon.

"That water is to get us through next year and get us above minimum power pool," Martin said. "So in a sense, if we were a farm, were financing another year's operation hoping the next year's crop is better."

Hope only gets you so far.

But Martin says you can always hope, and recent history backs him up.

"The worst water year we had was 1977 and the best water year we had was 1982-1983 time frame. So that’s a pretty short time to go from worst to best, so we never know what mother nature will throw at us. We have to be wise and see what the patterns have been and adjust water usage accordingly, but it could turn around on us. You just don’t know. You have to have that optimism that next year is going to be better and if it isn’t, you hope the next year after that is better," Martin said.

Cities in Maricopa County have announced plans to reduce water usage by 5%, and farmers brace for tighter restrictions in the desert.

Stay tuned for a deep dive into how Lake Powel water levels are affecting businesses that rely on the lake. We'll talk with Arizona farmers who are already being impacted by water restrictions.