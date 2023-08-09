Expand / Collapse search

Latest consumer product recalls: Phillips baby monitors, Doritos chips

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from August 2-9 that consumers should know about.

1. Philips recalls nearly 13K baby monitors for risk related to overheating batteries

Featured

Philips recalls nearly 13K baby monitors for risk related to overheating batteries
article

Philips recalls nearly 13K baby monitors for risk related to overheating batteries

The hazard is connected to the lithium-ion batteries in the parent unit of the recalled baby monitors.

2. Hyundai, Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

Featured

Hyundai, Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
article

Hyundai, Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.

3. Frito-Lay recalls some Doritos over soy, wheat allergen concerns

Featured

Frito-Lay recalls some Doritos over soy, wheat allergen concerns
article

Frito-Lay recalls some Doritos over soy, wheat allergen concerns

PepsiCo-owned Frito-Lay is recalling a "limited number" of its Doritos potato chips because the packaging doesn't disclose common allergens, according to federal health officials.

4. Maggie's Farm bed bug & flea killer spray

Image 1 of 2

Recalled Maggie’s Farm Bed Bug & Flea Killer (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Maggie's Farm issued a recall for 14,500 of their 14-ounce Bed Bug & Flea Killer spray because they can "rupture and expel shrapnel, posing injury and laceration hazards to consumers."

Officials say the leaking contents can irritate the skin and eyes upon contact.

The cans have the UPC number 811249020540 and Lot #0101325. 

So far, there has been four reports of cans rupturing, but no one has been hurt.

Click here for more information

5. Amana air conditioners

Recalled Amana PTAC unit(Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Around 62,100 Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners/Heat Pumps (PTACs) assembled with "DigiAir" modules are being recalled nationwide because of the risk of overheating, posing a fire hazard.

Daikin Comfort Technologies, the manufacturing company, says it has received 52 reports of issues with the machine's compressor, including 10 that started fires. No injuries have been reported.

The product was sold from May 2015 to January 2023. The recalled units are beige and have a model number that begins with PMH or PMC.

Click here for more information