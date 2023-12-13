Expand / Collapse search

Latest consumer product recalls: Tesla autopilot defect, deaths reported from toy magnetic balls, more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from Dec. 6-13 that consumers should know about.

1. Tesla autopilot recall: Over 2M vehicles need software fix of defective system

Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles across its model lineup to fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they use Autopilot.

2. Recall, warnings issued over toy magnetic balls after 7 deaths reported

The small magnetic balls in toy sets are stronger than permitted and can be swallowed, possibly leading to them becoming lodged in the digestive system, the CPSC said.

3. Subaru issues recall for over 95K Crosstreks, Foresters, Legacys and Outbacks

Consumers who own these vehicles can contact their local dealership to have the repairs done for free.

4. Stain remover recalled due to risk of skin, eye irritation

stain remover

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

About 2.7 million bottles of "Wet & Forget Xtreme Reach Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover" have been recalled because officials say the hose end nozzle "can dislodge and allow the cleaning solution to spray on users, posing a risk of skin and eye irritation and other injuries."

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Wet & Forget 'Xtreme Reach' Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover with Hose End Nozzle and contact the firm for a free replacement nozzle," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "Consumers should not resume use of the stain remover until the replacement nozzle has been installed. Once replaced, the original nozzle should be discarded."

There have been over 150 reports of exposure to the cleaning solution and 28 reports of skin or eye irritation.

The products were sold nationwide at multiple retailers, including Costco, Home Depot, Lowes and Walmart. They were also sold online at Amazon. 

Click here for more information

5. String lights recalled due to fire, burn hazards

mini string lights recall

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

"Bunkhouse" and "Lotsa LITES!" mini string lights are being recalled because officials say they pose burn and fire hazards when plugged into an outlet.

"Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug the recalled string lights and contact DM Merchandising for a full refund and information on how to take part in this recall," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "DM Merchandising is contacting all known purchasers directly."

Officials say there have been three reports of the lights overheating, however, no injuries have been reported.

The lights were sold nationwide and online. 

Click here for more information

Related stories

The salmonella outbreak tied to cantaloupe has also killed five people in Canada, according to health officials. Here’s what you need to know about the expanded fruit recall.

Health officials in New York confirmed that a case of lead poisoning is linked to the recall of applesauce products. Three brands of apple cinnamon pouches were recalled last month.