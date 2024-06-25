Latest on I-10 bridge repair; GOP congressional candidates debate | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the latest on an emergency repair that is causing traffic issues on one Arizona highway to a debate between GOP congressional candidates in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
1. Hole on I-10 bridge: here's the latest
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 south of Phoenix have partially reopened as crews continue to make emergency repairs on a hole that opened up on the Gila River Bridge.
2. GOP candidates for Arizona house seat take part in debate
The Republican candidates for Arizona's 8th Congressional District will take the stage for a debate on Tuesday night.
The Democratic candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff will take part in a debate on Tuesday night.
3. Double shooting under investigation in the West Valley
Deputies are investigating a double shooting that happened at a home near 111th and Grand Avenues.
4. Man who killed ex at fast food store learns his fate
A man convicted of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Phoenix fast food restaurant has been sentenced to prison.
5. Hundreds of illegal fireworks seized
Glendale Police officials say the amount of illegal fireworks seized was enough to "fill four pickup truck beds."
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 6/25/2024