Expand / Collapse search

Latest on I-10 bridge repair; GOP congressional candidates debate | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 25, 2024 6:55pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the latest on an emergency repair that is causing traffic issues on one Arizona highway to a debate between GOP congressional candidates in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

1. Hole on I-10 bridge: here's the latest

Featured

Emergency repairs being made to fix hole on I-10 bridge; highway partially reopens
article

Emergency repairs being made to fix hole on I-10 bridge; highway partially reopens

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 south of Phoenix have partially reopened as crews continue to make emergency repairs on a hole that opened up on the Gila River Bridge.

2. GOP candidates for Arizona house seat take part in debate

Featured

Arizona Congressional District 8 Republican debate
article

Arizona Congressional District 8 Republican debate

The Republican candidates for Arizona's 8th Congressional District will take the stage for a debate on Tuesday night.

Also read…

Featured

Maricopa County Sheriff Democratic debate
article

Maricopa County Sheriff Democratic debate

The Democratic candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff will take part in a debate on Tuesday night.

3. Double shooting under investigation in the West Valley

Featured

Double shooting in Sun City; MCSO investigating
article

Double shooting in Sun City; MCSO investigating

Deputies are investigating a double shooting that happened at a home near 111th and Grand Avenues.

4. Man who killed ex at fast food store learns his fate

Featured

Man sentenced for killing his ex-girlfriend at Phoenix Burger King
article

Man sentenced for killing his ex-girlfriend at Phoenix Burger King

A man convicted of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Phoenix fast food restaurant has been sentenced to prison.

5. Hundreds of illegal fireworks seized

Featured

Truckloads of illegal fireworks seized ahead of 4th of July: Glendale PD
article

Truckloads of illegal fireworks seized ahead of 4th of July: Glendale PD

Glendale Police officials say the amount of illegal fireworks seized was enough to "fill four pickup truck beds."

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 6/25/2024