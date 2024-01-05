Expand / Collapse search

Latest jaguar spotted in southern Arizona is new cat, officials say

By
Published 
Updated 12:17PM
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. - A wild jaguar recently captured on video in southern Arizona is a new sighting, wildlife officials confirmed on Jan. 5.

The Center for Biological Diversity says the jaguar was captured on a trail camera in December. The animal is not Sombra or El Jefe, two jaguars who have roamed southern Arizona in recent years.

"The images captured last month by a wildlife enthusiast and analyzed by the Center for Biological Diversity confirm the eighth jaguar documented in the U.S. Southwest in the past three decades," the wildlife organization said.

Related

Jaguar sighting in southern Arizona reinvigorates conservationists
article

Jaguar sighting in southern Arizona reinvigorates conservationists

A wild jaguar was spotted in southern Arizona's Huachuca Mountains and the mysterious feline was photographed by federally run trail cameras. Photographs have yet to be released to the public but have been seen a southwest conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Officials say a wild jaguar was photographed last year, however, the images were too blurry to identify it.

"The rosette pattern on each jaguar is unique, like a human fingerprint, and it enables identification of specific animals," officials said. "It’s possible this latest jaguar detection is the same cat."

All jaguars that have been spotted in the Southwest over the last several decades are males. Officials say it is unknown if the latest jaguar spotted is male or female.