Latest jaguar spotted in southern Arizona is new cat, officials say

A wild jaguar recently captured on video in southern Arizona is a new sighting, wildlife officials confirmed on Jan. 5.

The Center for Biological Diversity says the jaguar was captured on a trail camera in December. The animal is not Sombra or El Jefe, two jaguars who have roamed southern Arizona in recent years.

"The images captured last month by a wildlife enthusiast and analyzed by the Center for Biological Diversity confirm the eighth jaguar documented in the U.S. Southwest in the past three decades," the wildlife organization said.

Officials say a wild jaguar was photographed last year, however, the images were too blurry to identify it.

"The rosette pattern on each jaguar is unique, like a human fingerprint, and it enables identification of specific animals," officials said. "It’s possible this latest jaguar detection is the same cat."

All jaguars that have been spotted in the Southwest over the last several decades are males. Officials say it is unknown if the latest jaguar spotted is male or female.