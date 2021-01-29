Lawyer for so-called 'QAnon Shaman' speaks out as client offers to testify at 2nd Trump impeachment trial

The lawyer for the so-called "QAnon Shamen" is speaking out, after he says the man is willing to testify at ex-President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.

It has been quite the change of mind for Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli. His attorney, Albert Watkins, says he believed ex-President Trump called on him to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, and head to the U.S. Capitol.

Now, Watkins says Chansley is filled with regret, and just wants to help the country.

Chansley, who was taken into custody in early January, is accused of knowingly entering a restricted building with violent entry, as well as disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Watkins says his client has been very cooperative with federal authorities, which is why he now wants to testify at Trump's 2nd impeachment trial, where Trump is accused of incitement of insurrection.

Watkins is making the argument that it is a legal duty to let someone who listened to the words of Trump and acted to testify.

Watkins said Chansley was previously "horrendously smitten" by Trump. Now, Watkins says his client feels let down after Trump’s refusal to grant him and others who participated in the insurrection a pardon.

"My client has dealt with having to come to grips with the fact that he's not loved or considered to be beautiful by President Trump," said Watkins. "Lil' Wayne is. The cronies of the president who were pardoned, they are beautiful. Mr. Trump loved them for a pardon. There are people like my client who believe the president had his back, they did what he said and wanted done, and based on the words of the president, and they are in jail."

There's no word yet if Chansley will be granted his wish to testify.

Watkins, meanwhile, says he wanted the message out loud and clear, and hopes lawmakers will listen.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

