Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

'Let me see your hands!': Florida deputies arrested 12-year-old boys who were allegedly playing with handgun

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

'Let me see your hands!': 12-year-olds arrested in Florida after allegedly shooting handgun

Volusia County deputies arrested two 12-year-old boys on Monday who were allegedly playing with – and shooting – a real handgun in a seemingly vacant field. One of the boys is accused of pointing the weapon at a vehicle that was passing by.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested two 12-year-old boys on Monday who were allegedly playing with – and shooting – a real handgun in a seemingly vacant field. One of the boys is accused of pointing the weapon at a vehicle that was passing by.

Deputies responded to a vacant field in Oak Hill on Monday morning – which is along the Atlantic Coast south of Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach – after a woman called 911 to report two "little kids" appearing to be playing with a handgun, and that one of them pointed it at their vehicle.

Volusia County released a two-minute edited video showing clips from a deputy's body-worn camera. Watch the video above. Warning: some swearing in the video.

‘PUT YOUR HANDS UP!’

"Put your hands up!" the deputy yells, as her gun is drawn.

"I'll send the dog to you!" she yells. "Come out to me right now!"

Eventually, the kids come out from what appeared to be an abandoned structure with their hands up.

"What the hell are you doing out here? Is this your property?" she asked the kids.

The kids are patted down and one of them is seen being detained. One of the kids asked to be taken home.

Video then shows the officer walking around the property with another deputy collecting spent casings and searching for the gun, which is eventually found. On camera, the deputy said there was one round in the chamber and another "ready to go."

Both boys have been charged with discharging a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under 16. The boy who allegedly pointed the gun at the vehicle is also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Both were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice, VCSO said.