Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Live Now

Liftoff! SpaceX launches GPS satellite for U.S. Space Force

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Air and Space
FOX 35 Orlando
84b4ba11-IMG_7935 article

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - We have liftoff!

SpaceX launched a rocket from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral on Thursday.

RELATED: NASA announces launch date for next SpaceX crewed mission

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off carrying a GPS navigation satellite for the U.S. Space Force. The 15-minute launch window opened at 12:09 p.m. 

This satellite is part of a next generation satellite constellation featuring upgraded, state-of-the-art technology, according to NASA. 

According to Space News, this will be the first national security space mission to use a refurbished Falcon 9 booster. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest space news and stay updated on breaking news in the FOX 35 News App. Download for iOS or Android