Liftoff! SpaceX launches GPS satellite for U.S. Space Force

article

We have liftoff!

SpaceX launched a rocket from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral on Thursday.

RELATED: NASA announces launch date for next SpaceX crewed mission

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off carrying a GPS navigation satellite for the U.S. Space Force. The 15-minute launch window opened at 12:09 p.m.

This satellite is part of a next generation satellite constellation featuring upgraded, state-of-the-art technology, according to NASA.

According to Space News, this will be the first national security space mission to use a refurbished Falcon 9 booster.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest space news and stay updated on breaking news in the FOX 35 News App. Download for iOS or Android