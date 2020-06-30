LIST: Arizona school districts provide in-person and distance learning plans
PHOENIX - Schools in Maricopa, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Navajo, Pima and Pinal Counties have posted information about their remote learning and in-person learning plans during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on their websites and social media platforms.
Arizona Department of Education:
- https://azed.gov/communications/2020/03/10/guidance-to-schools-on-covid-19
- https://www.facebook.com/AZDeptofEducation
- https://twitter.com/azedschools
- State of Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
Maricopa County:
Agua Fria Union High School District #216
“Due to the resurgence of positive Covid 19 cases in our community, the Agua Fria Union High School District School Board voted last night [Nov. 4] to return to virtual teaching and learning for the remainder of the second quarter. With this determination, classes will move from the current hybrid format to virtual learning starting Monday November 9, 2020 through the close of the second quarter December 18, 2020,” stated Superintendent Dr. Dennis Runyan.
- 623-932-7000
- Superintendent’s letter
- Active cases by school
- Return to School Safety Plan
- https://aguafria.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=6641
- https://twitter.com/AFUHSD216
- https://www.facebook.com/AFUHSD
Alhambra Elementary School District #68
“The 2020-2021 school year began virtually on Monday, August 17. All students are participating in district-wide Distance Learning.”
- 602-336-2920
- Superintendent’s letter
- https://www.alhambraesd.org
- https://facebook.com/AlhambraElementarySchoolDistrict
- https://twitter.com/alhambra_esd
Avondale Elementary School District #44
“The most recent update from ADHS and MCDPH includes having all three metrics in the red for two consecutive weeks to consider planning for school closures. As this is our first week of having some of our metrics in the red, we remain in our current instructional model for all of next week.”
- 623-772-5000
- https://www.chooseaesd.org/avondaleesd
- https://www.facebook.com/avondaleesd
- https://twitter.com/AvondaleESD
- https://www.instagram.com/avondaleesd
- https://youtube.com/channel/UC2Kfr4NEFojbzVP38GZ8Jkg
Balsz Elementary School District #31
“Balsz School District has continued to monitor all news and activity regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). In alignment with Governor Doug Ducey’s declaration of a public health emergency for the State of Arizona, Balsz has been proactively planning for all possible scenarios for our schools.”
BASIS Charter Schools
- 480-289-2088
- https://www.basised.com/find-a-school/#arizona
- https://www.facebook.com/BASIS.ed
- https://twitter.com/basised
Buckeye Union High School District #201
Cartwright Elementary School District #83
As of Oct. 16, the district says they will continue distance learning until January 2021.
- 623-691-4000
- http://csd83.org
- Plan for in-person learning
- Distance learning information
- https://www.facebook.com/CartwrightSchoolDistrict
- https://twitter.com/cartwrightsd
- https://twitter.com/csd83super
Cave Creek Unified School District #93
Creighton Elementary School District #14
- 602-381-6000
- http://creightonschools.org/community/coronavirus_communication
- Community newsletter
- https://www.facebook.com/CreightonElementarySchoolDistrict
- https://twitter.com/csdsocial
- https://instagram.com/creighton_school_district
- https://youtube.com/channel/UCtQMCS3dKx3FkAgxGQE9U1Q
Deer Valley Unified School District #97
- 623-445-5000
- Return to learning plan
- https://www.dvusd.org
- https://www.facebook.com/DVUSD
- https://twitter.com/dvusd
Dysart Unified School District #89
- Dysart Coronavirus Hotline: 623-876-7070
- www.Dysart.org/Coronavirus
- https://www.facebook.com/dysartusd
- https://twitter.com/DysartUSD
Fountain Hills Unified School District #98
- 480-664-5000
- https://www.fountainhillsschools.org/news
- https://facebook.com/Fountain-Hills-Unified-School-District-116140448411456
Fowler Elementary School District #45
“All Fowler Elementary School District students will continue with virtual/online instruction through December 18, 2020. Metrics will continue to be reviewed. The governing board will meet in December to discuss metrics and determine if hybrid "in-person" instruction will start in January."
Gilbert Unified School District #41
“As of Monday, November 9, 2020, Campo Verde High is utilizing a hybrid instructional delivery model as a mitigation strategy. This will be in effect for a minimum of 14 days. Students and parents are being frequently updated. Please continue to check your email and this website for updates.”
- 480-497-3300
- https://www.gilbertschools.net/Page/2307
- https://www.facebook.com/gpsdistrict
- https://twitter.com/GPS_District
- https://instagram.com/officialgilbertpublicschools
- https://www.gilbertschools.net/videos
Glendale Elementary School District #40
- 623-237-7100
- https://portals.gesd40.org/Page/2102
- https://www.facebook.com/GESD40
- https://twitter.com/gesd40
Glendale Union High School District #205
- 623-435-6000
- Hybrid learning model
- https://www.guhsdaz.org/news/what_s_new
- https://www.facebook.com/GUHSDAZ
- http://twitter.com/GlendaleUnionAZ
Grand Canyon University
- 1-855-GCU-LOPE
- https://gcu.edu/coronavirus-disease-2019-information
- https://www.facebook.com/GrandCanyonU
- https://twitter.com/gcu
Higley Unified School District #60
- 480- 279-7000
- https://www.husd.org
- https://www.facebook.com/HigleyUnifiedSchoolDistrict
- https://twitter.com/higleydistrict
Isaac Elementary School District #5
“As of November 12, 2020, Isaac School District's overall risk level is: Substantial. Recommended learning scenario is: Prepare for Virtual w/ onsite support.”
- 602-455-6700
- https://www.isaacschools.org
- https://www.facebook.com/Isaacschooldistrict
- https://twitter.com/isaacschools
J. O. Combs Unified School District #44
- 480-987-5300
- https://www.jocombs.org
- https://www.facebook.com/jocombsusd
- https://twitter.com/JOCombsUSD
Kyrene School District #28
“Circumstances and guidance related to COVID-19 may continue to evolve throughout the coming school year, and Kyrene School District has built a plan flexible enough to respond to those evolutions. These are extraordinary times, but Kyrene is committed to delivering excellence in education under any circumstance.”
- 480-541-1000
- https://www.kyrene.org/911
- https://www.facebook.com/KyreneSchoolDistrict
- https://twitter.com/kyreneschools
- https://www.instagram.com/kyreneschools
- https://www.youtube.com/user/KyreneSchoolDistrict
Laveen Elementary School District #59
- 602-237-9100
- https://www.laveenschools.org
- http://www.facebook.com/LaveenSchools
- https://twitter.com/LaveenSchools
Legacy Traditional Schools (Avondale, Goodyear, Laveen)
Liberty Elementary School District #25
Litchfield Elementary School District #79
Littleton Elementary School District #65
“The metrics released continue to show a high ratio of COVID-19 cases and percent positivity. Our community is now classified as having a substantial spread for two consecutive weeks in two metrics. Accordingly, all students will transition back to full-time distance learning starting on Monday, November 9 until further notice.”
- 623-478-5600
- https://www.littletonaz.org/COVID-19-Updates
- https://www.facebook.com/LESD65
- https://twitter.com/lesd65
Madison School District #38
- 602-664-7900
- https://www.madisonaz.org
- http://facebook.com/MadisonAZ
- http://twitter.com/madisonaz
- https://www.instagram.com/madison_az
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvkvosYYX7Nze5dk983OVIw
Maricopa County Community College District
- 480-731-8000
- Return to Campus Guidelines
- https://www.maricopa.edu
- https://www.facebook.com/maricopa.edu
- https://twitter.com/mcccd
- https://www.instagram.com/maricopacolleges
- https://www.youtube.com/user/themcccdEDU
Mesa Public Schools #4
- 480-472-0000
- http://www.mpsaz.org/beprepared/reopen
- Mesa Public Schools Summary of Active COVID-19 Cases
- http://www.facebook.com/mpsaz
- http://www.twitter.com/mpsaz
- http://www.instagram.com/mpsaz
- http://www.youtube.com/mpsaztv
Murphy Elementary School District #21
"At our November 9th Governing Board meeting, the Murphy School District Governing Board voted to remain in Phase 2 of our Return to School Plan until at least January 19, 2021. We will also reevaluate our status weekly as the Maricopa County metrics/benchmarks are released."
Nadaburg Unified School District #81
- 623-388-2100
- http://www.nadaburgsd.org
- https://www.facebook.com/Nadaburg-Unified-School-District-No-81-122748721117031
Osborn Elementary School District #8
- 602-707-2000
- http://www.osbornschools.org
- Return to School Plan
- https://www.facebook.com/OsbornSchools
- http://twitter.com/OsbornSchools
Palo Verde Elementary School District #49
- 623-327-3690
- https://www.pvesd.org/home
Paradise Valley Unified School District #69
- 602-449-2000
- https://www.pvschools.net/reopening
- https://www.facebook.com/PVschools
- https://twitter.com/pvschools
- https://www.instagram.com/pvschools
Pendergast Elementary School District #92
“..we are unable to announce today [Nov. 5] a specific date for when we will transition from distance learning to another learning model. We will continue tracking the data and will provide you with regular updates,” stated Superintendent Dr. Lily DeBlieux.
- 623-772-2200
- http://www.pesd92.org/COVID_19_Update.html
- https://facebook.com/pendergastelementaryschooldistrict
- https://twitter.com/PESD92
- https://www.instagram.com
- https://youtube.com/channel/UCjMx27k6z2ylXCmnRq4SpKQ
Peoria Unified School District #11
- 623-486-6000
- https://www.peoriaunified.org/Page/5354
- https://www.facebook.com/peoriaunified
- https://twitter.com/peoriaunified11
- https://youtube.com/user/PUSDOfficialChannel
Phoenix Union High School District
- 602-257-3755
- https://www.phoenixunion.org/coronavirusinfo
- http://www.facebook.com/phoenixunion
- https://twitter.com/PhoenixUnionHS
- https://youtube.com/channel/UCRCa_ZRcd5nGMAWduH9n6Hg
Queen Creek Unified School District #95
- 480-987-5935
- https://www.qcusd.org/news#CoronavirusDisease
- https://www.qcusd.org/returntoschooldetails
- https://www.facebook.com/qcusd
- https://twitter.com/qcusd
- https://www.instagram.com/qcusd95
Riverside Elementary School District #2
- 602-477-8900
- https://resdonline.org/news#CoronavirusPublicNotice
- https://www.facebook.com/RiversideSchools
Roosevelt School District #66
Scottsdale Unified School District #48
"As the health conditions change in our area, SUSD will reopen campuses in a phased approach."
- 480-484-6100
- https://www.susd.org/COVID19
- https://www.susd.org/Metrics
- https://www.facebook.com/ScottsdaleUSD
- https://twitter.com/ScottsdaleUSD
Tempe Elementary School District
Tempe Union High School District #213
“As of October 13, TUHSD is operating in a hybrid learning model. This means that students are divided into two groups - A and B. Students from ‘A’ group will attend in-person on Monday & Tuesday. Students from ‘B’ group will attend in-person on Thursday & Friday. Students will learn in a virtual setting on the days they are not on campus, in addition to Wednesdays, which will be virtual and asynchronous for all, in order to allow for cleaning in between the cohort groups. All class schedules will remain intact for students learning in the hybrid model.”
- 480-730-7100
- https://www.tempeunion.org/health-safety
- https://www.facebook.com/TempeUnion
- https://twitter.com/TUHSD_News
Tolleson Elementary School District #17
Union Elementary School District #62
“The rise in the percent of positivity rate throughout our community is concerning. We consulted with Maricopa County Public Health to determine if we should return to virtual learning and close our schools to on-site instruction,” stated Superintendent Kristine Morris.
Washington Elementary School District
- 602-347-2600
- https://www.wesdschools.org/returntolearn
- https://www.facebook.com/wesdschools
- https://twitter.com/WESDschools
Wickenburg Unified School District #9
Xavier College Prepatatory
Apache County:
Alpine Elementary School District #7
- 928-339-4570
- https://www.alpine.k12.az.us
Chinle Unified School District #24
Concho Elementary School District #6
Ganado Unified School District #20
McNary Elementary School District #23
- 928-334-2293
- http://www.mcnary.k12.az.us
Red Mesa Unified School District #27
- 928-656-4100
- Mitigation Plan
- https://www.rmusd.net
- https://www.facebook.com/Red-Mesa-Unified-School-District-27-110561630573335
Round Valley Unified School District #10
Saint Johns Unified School District #1
- School Reopening Plan
- Letter to Parents
- https://www.sjusd.net
- https://www.facebook.com/sjusd
- https://twitter.com/StJohnsUSD
Sanders Unified School District #18
- 928-688-4746
- https://www.sandersusd.net
Vernon Elementary School District #9
- 928-537-5463
- https://www.vernon.k12.az.us
Window Rock Unified School District #8
- 928-729-6706
- https://www.wrschool.net
Cochise County:
Apache Elementary School District #42
- 520-558-2364
- http://www.apacheelementary.org
Ash Creek Elementary School District #53
Benson Unified School District #9
- 520-720-6700
- https://www.bensonsd.k12.az.us
- https://www.facebook.com/Benson-Unified-School-District-535209686539131
Bisbee Unified School District #2
- 520-432-5381
- https://www.busd.k12.az.us
- https://www.facebook.com/bisbeehighschool
- https://twitter.com/Bisbee_USD
Bowie Unified School District #14
Cochise County Community College District
- 1-800-966-7943
- https://www.cochise.edu
- https://www.facebook.com/CochiseDCStudentLife
- https://twitter.com/CochiseCollege
- https://www.instagram.com/cochisecollege
Cochise Elementary School District #26
- 520-384-2540
- https://www.cochiseschool.org
Double Adobe Elementary School District #45
- 520-364-3041
- http://www.doubleadobeschool.org
Douglas Unified School District #27
- http://www.dusd.k12.az.us
- https://www.facebook.com/Douglas-Unified-School-District-27-1525193084372467
- https://twitter.com/DouglasUSD27
Elfrida Elementary School District #12
Fort Huachuca Accommodation District
- 520-458-5082
- https://www.fhasd.org
- https://www.facebook.com/Fort-Huachuca-Schools-326537101303292
- https://twitter.com/FortHSchools
- https://www.instagram.com/fort_huachuca_schools
McNeal Elementary School District #55
- 520-642-1071
- http://www.mcnealesd.org
Naco Elementary School District #23
Palominas Elementary School District #49
- 520-366-6204
- http://www.psd49.net/Palominas-School
- https://www.facebook.com/psd49
- https://twitter.com/PSD49
Pearce Elementary School District #22
Pomerene Elementary School District #64
St. David Unified School District #21
- https://www.stdavidschools.org
- https://www.facebook.com/stdavidtigers
- https://twitter.com/StDavidTigers
- https://www.instagram.com/tigerstdavid
San Simon Unified School District #18
- 520-845-2275
- https://www.sansimon.org/district
Sierra Vista Unified School District #68
- 520-515-2700
- https://svusd68.org
Tombstone Unified School District #1
- 520-457-2217
- https://www.tombstoneschools.org
- https://www.facebook.com/Tombstone-Unified-School-District-1-616652315138180
Valley Union High School District #22
Willcox Unified School District #13
- 520-384-8600
- https://www.wusd13.org
- https://www.facebook.com/WillcoxUSD
- https://twitter.com/WillcoxUSD
- https://www.instagram.com/willcoxusd.13
Coconino County:
Flagstaff Unified School District
- 928-527-6000
- Distance Learning Plan
- 'Safely Forward' return to school plan
- http://www.fusd1.org/coronavirus
- https://www.facebook.com/FUSD1
- https://www.twitter.com/FlagstaffUSD1
- https://www.instagram.com/flagstaffunifiedschooldistrict
Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District
Grand Canyon Unified School District #4
- 928-638-2461
- https://www.grandcanyonschool.org
Maine Consolidated School District
Northern Arizona University
Page Unified School District #8
Tuba City Unified School District #15
- 928-283-1027
- https://tcusd.org
- https://www.facebook.com/TCUSD
Williams Unified School District #2
Gila County:
Globe Unified School District #1
- Tiger Hotline: 928-402-6000 x6012
- https://www.globeschools.org
- https://www.facebook.com/globeunifiedschooldistrict
Hayden-Winkelman School District #41
Miami Unified School District #40
- 928-425-3271
- https://www.miamiusd40.org
- https://facebook.com/Miami-Unified-School-District-40-506009799446452
- https://twitter.com/MiamiUnifiedSch
- https://www.instagram.com/musd40
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHMyDEm3CPAvyblEc78te7g
Payson Unified School District #10
Pine-Strawberry Elementary School District #12
San Carlos Unified School District #20
- 928-475-2315
- https://www.sancarlosbraves.org
- https://www.facebook.com/San-Carlos-Unified-School-District-20-185306084843293
Tonto Basin Elementary School
Young Public School
Graham County:
Pima Unified School District #6
Safford Unified School District #1
Greenlee County:
Blue Elementary District
- No district website available
- 928-865-2822
Duncan Unified School District #2
- 928-359-2472
- https://dusdwildkats.org
Morenci Unified School District #18
La Paz County:
Bicentennial Union High School District #76
- 928-859-3453
- https://sites.google.com/a/salomehs.org/salome-high-school
- https://www.facebook.com/salomefrogs
Bouse Elementary School District #26
- 928-851-2213
- Mitigation Plan
- https://www.bouseschool.org
Parker Unified School District #27
- 928-669-9244
- School reopening FAQs
- https://www.parkerusd.org
Quartzsite Elementary School District #4
Salome Consolidated Elementary School District #30
Wenden Elementary School District #19
- 928-859-3806
- https://www.wendenk8.org
Mohave County:
Kingman Unified School District #20
Navajo County:
Blue Ridge Unified School District
- 928-368-6126
- BRUSD Back-to-School info for 2020-2021
- https://www.brusd.org
- https://facebook.com/Blue-Ridge-Unified-School-District-32-102721964605115
- https://twitter.com/brusd32
Heber-Overgaard Unified School District #6
- 928-535-4622
- https://www.heberovergaardschools.org
Holbrook Unified School District #3
- 928-524-6144
- http://www.holbrook.k12.az.us
- https://www.facebook.com/holbrookusd3
- https://twitter.com/HUSD_3
Joseph City Unified School District #2
- 928-288-3307
- http://schools.jcusd.org
- https://www.facebook.com/Joseph-City-Schools-498725873573780/
- https://twitter.com/JoeCitySchools
Show Low Unified School District #10
- 928-537-6000
- https://www.showlow.education
- https://www.facebook.com/ShowLowSD
- https://twitter.com/SlusdCougars
Winslow Unified School District #1
- 928-288-8101
- https://www.wusd1.org
Pima County:
Ajo Unified School District #15
- 520-387-5618
- https://www.ajoschools.org
- https://www.facebook.com/Ajo-Unified-School-District-15-1449988315216915
Altar Valley School District #51
Amphitheater Public Schools #10
- 520-696-5000
- https://www.amphi.com/Amphi
- https://www.facebook.com/AmphiSchools
- https://www.instagram.com/amphischools
Catalina Foothills School District #16
- 520-209-7500
- https://www.cfsd16.org/covid-19_information
- https://www.facebook.com/cfsd16
- https://twitter.com/CFSD16
Continental Elementary School District #39
- 520-625-4581
- https://www.continentalesd.org
- https://facebook.com/Continental-Elementary-School-District-515441268629232
- https://twitter.com/ESD39
- https://www.instagram.com/csd.media
Tanque Verde Unified School District #13
- 520-749-5751
- http://www.tanqueverdeschools.org
- https://www.facebook.com/TanqueVerdeUSD
- https://twitter.com/TVUSDschools
Tucson Unified School District #1
- 520-225-6000
- http://www.tusd1.org/COVID-19
- https://www.facebook.com/tucsonunified
- https://twitter.com/tucsonunified
University of Arizona
- 520-621-2211
- https://www.arizona.edu/coronavirus-covid-19-information
- https://www.facebook.com/uarizona
- https://twitter.com/uarizona
- https://www.instagram.com/uarizona
Pinal County:
Apache Junction Unified School District #43
- 480-982-1110
- https://www.ajusd.org/domain/1915
- https://www.facebook.com/ajusd43
- https://twitter.com/Anderson_AJUSD
Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District
- 520-385-2337
- https://www.msmusd.org/Home
- https://www.facebook.com/Mammoth-San-Manuel-Unified-School-District-438310293037606
Maricopa Unified School District #20
- 520-568-5100
- https://www.musd20.org/musdsafe
- https://facebook.com/MUSD20
- https://twitter.com/MaricopaUSD
Oracle Elementary School District #2
Ray Unified School District #3
- 520-363-5515
- https://www.rayusd.org
- https://www.facebook.com/Ray-Unified-School-District-1456341864671519
- https://twitter.com/RayUSD3
Red Rock Elementary School District #5
- 520-682-3331
- https://www.redrockschools.com
- https://www.facebook.com/RedRockSchool
- https://twitter.com/redrockraiders
Stanfield Elementary School District #24
- 520-424-3353
- https://www.roadrunners24.net
- https://www.facebook.com/Stanfield-Twentyfour-103425091150884
- https://twitter.com/dr_sadorf
Superior Unified School District #15
Santa Cruz County:
Nogales Unified School District #1
Patagonia Public Schools
- 520-394-3000
- COVID-19 Opening Plans
- http://www.patagonia.k12.az.us
- https://www.facebook.com/Patagonia.Public.Schools
Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District #35
- 520-281-8282
- http://www.scv35.org
- https://www.facebook.com/SCV35Schools
- https://twitter.com/scv35_comm
- https://www.instagram.com/scv35_comm
Yavapai County:
Ash Fork School District #31
- 928-637-2561
- 'Back to School' Plan
- http://www.afjusd.org
- https://www.facebook.com/AFspartans31
- https://twitter.com/AFspartans31
Bagdad Unified School District #20
Beaver Creek Elementary School District #26
- 928-567-4631
- https://www.bcs.k12.az.us
Camp Verde Unified School District #28
Canon Elementary School District #50
- 623-374-5588
- http://www.canon50.org
Chino Valley Unified School District #51
- 928-636-2458
- http://chinovalleyschools.com/information/2020-corona-virus-information
- https://www.facebook.com/ChinoValleySchoolsArizona
Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary School District #3
Congress Elementary School District #7
- 928-427-9850
- http://www.congressdistrict.org
Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District #6
- 928-634-2288
- School reopening FAQs
- https://www.cocsd.us
- https://www.facebook.com/cocsd.us
- https://twitter.com/COCSchoolDist
Crown King Elementary School District #41
- 928-632-5207
- http://crownkingesd.com
Hillside Elementary School District #35
- 928-442-3416
- http://hillsideesd.com
Humboldt Unified School District #22
- 928-759-4000
- https://www.humboldtunified.com
- https://www.facebook.com/Officialhumboldtunified
- https://twitter.com/Humboldtunified
Kirkland Elementary School District #23
Mayer Unified School District #43
- 928-642-1000
- http://www.mayerschools.org
Mingus High School District #4
Prescott Unified School District #1
Sedona-Oak Creek Joint Unified School District #9
- 928-204-6800
- http://www.sedonak12.org
- https://www.facebook.com/SOCUSD
- https://twitter.com/SedonaSchools
Statement from Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman on June 29:
"Today’s announcement from Gov @dougducey delays in-person instruction until August 17th but allows schools to offer distance learning per their regular schedules. This will allow all of us to continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and plan appropriately.
In the meantime, @azedschools will continue to help districts develop their distance learning plans and advocate that our schools receive all necessary resources to keep students and staff safe upon a return to school facilities.
What Arizona’s numbers will look like by August 17th remains unclear. But one thing is for certain: if efforts are not taken across the entire state to curb the spread of this virus, our schools will only continue to face complications in re-opening their facilities."
Ducey's executive order states:
- If a school chooses to begin the school year on its regularly planned start date through distance learning, a district or charter school shall submit a distance learning plan as required by the Arizona Department of Education no later than the start date of the distance learning program or August 14, 2020, whichever is earlier.
- A school district or charter school may delay benchmark testing until the first six weeks after in-person classes are allowed to begin.
- District or charter school students shall be considered as an AOI (Arizona Online Instruction Program) student for purposes of school funding calculations while participating in distance learning.
