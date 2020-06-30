LIST: Arizona school districts provide in-person and distance learning plans

Schools in Maricopa, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Navajo, Pima and Pinal Counties have posted information about their remote learning and in-person learning plans during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on their websites and social media platforms.

Arizona Department of Education:

Maricopa County:

Agua Fria Union High School District #216

“Due to the resurgence of positive Covid 19 cases in our community, the Agua Fria Union High School District School Board voted last night [Nov. 4] to return to virtual teaching and learning for the remainder of the second quarter. With this determination, classes will move from the current hybrid format to virtual learning starting Monday November 9, 2020 through the close of the second quarter December 18, 2020,” stated Superintendent Dr. Dennis Runyan.

Advertisement

Alhambra Elementary School District #68

“The 2020-2021 school year began virtually on Monday, August 17. All students are participating in district-wide Distance Learning.”

Avondale Elementary School District #44

“The most recent update from ADHS and MCDPH includes having all three metrics in the red for two consecutive weeks to consider planning for school closures. As this is our first week of having some of our metrics in the red, we remain in our current instructional model for all of next week.”

Balsz Elementary School District #31

“Balsz School District has continued to monitor all news and activity regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). In alignment with Governor Doug Ducey’s declaration of a public health emergency for the State of Arizona, Balsz has been proactively planning for all possible scenarios for our schools.”

BASIS Charter Schools

Buckeye Union High School District #201

Cartwright Elementary School District #83

As of Oct. 16, the district says they will continue distance learning until January 2021.

Cave Creek Unified School District #93

Creighton Elementary School District #14

Deer Valley Unified School District #97

Dysart Unified School District #89

Fountain Hills Unified School District #98

Fowler Elementary School District #45

“All Fowler Elementary School District students will continue with virtual/online instruction through December 18, 2020. Metrics will continue to be reviewed. The governing board will meet in December to discuss metrics and determine if hybrid "in-person" instruction will start in January."

Gilbert Unified School District #41

“As of Monday, November 9, 2020, Campo Verde High is utilizing a hybrid instructional delivery model as a mitigation strategy. This will be in effect for a minimum of 14 days. Students and parents are being frequently updated. Please continue to check your email and this website for updates.”

Glendale Elementary School District #40

Glendale Union High School District #205

Grand Canyon University

Higley Unified School District #60

Isaac Elementary School District #5

“As of November 12, 2020, Isaac School District's overall risk level is: Substantial. Recommended learning scenario is: Prepare for Virtual w/ onsite support.”

J. O. Combs Unified School District #44

Kyrene School District #28

“Circumstances and guidance related to COVID-19 may continue to evolve throughout the coming school year, and Kyrene School District has built a plan flexible enough to respond to those evolutions. These are extraordinary times, but Kyrene is committed to delivering excellence in education under any circumstance.”

Laveen Elementary School District #59

Legacy Traditional Schools (Avondale, Goodyear, Laveen)

Liberty Elementary School District #25

Litchfield Elementary School District #79

Littleton Elementary School District #65

“The metrics released continue to show a high ratio of COVID-19 cases and percent positivity. Our community is now classified as having a substantial spread for two consecutive weeks in two metrics. Accordingly, all students will transition back to full-time distance learning starting on Monday, November 9 until further notice.”

Madison School District #38

Maricopa County Community College District

Mesa Public Schools #4

Murphy Elementary School District #21

"At our November 9th Governing Board meeting, the Murphy School District Governing Board voted to remain in Phase 2 of our Return to School Plan until at least January 19, 2021. We will also reevaluate our status weekly as the Maricopa County metrics/benchmarks are released."

Nadaburg Unified School District #81

Osborn Elementary School District #8

Palo Verde Elementary School District #49

Paradise Valley Unified School District #69

Pendergast Elementary School District #92

“..we are unable to announce today [Nov. 5] a specific date for when we will transition from distance learning to another learning model. We will continue tracking the data and will provide you with regular updates,” stated Superintendent Dr. Lily DeBlieux.

Peoria Unified School District #11

Phoenix Union High School District

Queen Creek Unified School District #95

Riverside Elementary School District #2

Roosevelt School District #66

Scottsdale Unified School District #48

"As the health conditions change in our area, SUSD will reopen campuses in a phased approach."

Tempe Elementary School District

Tempe Union High School District #213

“As of October 13, TUHSD is operating in a hybrid learning model. This means that students are divided into two groups - A and B. Students from ‘A’ group will attend in-person on Monday & Tuesday. Students from ‘B’ group will attend in-person on Thursday & Friday. Students will learn in a virtual setting on the days they are not on campus, in addition to Wednesdays, which will be virtual and asynchronous for all, in order to allow for cleaning in between the cohort groups. All class schedules will remain intact for students learning in the hybrid model.”

Tolleson Elementary School District #17

Union Elementary School District #62

“The rise in the percent of positivity rate throughout our community is concerning. We consulted with Maricopa County Public Health to determine if we should return to virtual learning and close our schools to on-site instruction,” stated Superintendent Kristine Morris.

Washington Elementary School District

Wickenburg Unified School District #9

Xavier College Prepatatory

Apache County:

Alpine Elementary School District #7

Chinle Unified School District #24

Concho Elementary School District #6

Ganado Unified School District #20

McNary Elementary School District #23

Red Mesa Unified School District #27

Round Valley Unified School District #10

Saint Johns Unified School District #1

Sanders Unified School District #18

Vernon Elementary School District #9

Window Rock Unified School District #8

Cochise County:

Apache Elementary School District #42

Ash Creek Elementary School District #53

Benson Unified School District #9

Bisbee Unified School District #2

Bowie Unified School District #14

Cochise County Community College District

Cochise Elementary School District #26

Double Adobe Elementary School District #45

Douglas Unified School District #27

Elfrida Elementary School District #12

Fort Huachuca Accommodation District

McNeal Elementary School District #55

Naco Elementary School District #23

Palominas Elementary School District #49

Pearce Elementary School District #22

Pomerene Elementary School District #64

St. David Unified School District #21

San Simon Unified School District #18

Sierra Vista Unified School District #68

Tombstone Unified School District #1

Valley Union High School District #22

Willcox Unified School District #13

Coconino County:

Flagstaff Unified School District

Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District

Grand Canyon Unified School District #4

Maine Consolidated School District

Northern Arizona University

Page Unified School District #8

Tuba City Unified School District #15

Williams Unified School District #2

Gila County:

Globe Unified School District #1

Hayden-Winkelman School District #41

Miami Unified School District #40

Payson Unified School District #10

Pine-Strawberry Elementary School District #12

San Carlos Unified School District #20

Tonto Basin Elementary School

Young Public School

Graham County:

Pima Unified School District #6

Safford Unified School District #1

Greenlee County:

Blue Elementary District

No district website available

928-865-2822

Duncan Unified School District #2

Morenci Unified School District #18

La Paz County:

Bicentennial Union High School District #76

Bouse Elementary School District #26

Parker Unified School District #27

Quartzsite Elementary School District #4

Salome Consolidated Elementary School District #30

Wenden Elementary School District #19

Mohave County:

Kingman Unified School District #20

Navajo County:

Blue Ridge Unified School District

Heber-Overgaard Unified School District #6

Holbrook Unified School District #3

Joseph City Unified School District #2

Show Low Unified School District #10

Winslow Unified School District #1

Pima County:

Ajo Unified School District #15

Altar Valley School District #51

Amphitheater Public Schools #10

Catalina Foothills School District #16

Continental Elementary School District #39

Tanque Verde Unified School District #13

Tucson Unified School District #1

University of Arizona

Pinal County:

Apache Junction Unified School District #43

Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District

Maricopa Unified School District #20

Oracle Elementary School District #2

Ray Unified School District #3

Red Rock Elementary School District #5

Stanfield Elementary School District #24

Superior Unified School District #15

Santa Cruz County:

Nogales Unified School District #1

Patagonia Public Schools

Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District #35

Yavapai County:

Ash Fork School District #31

Bagdad Unified School District #20

Beaver Creek Elementary School District #26

Camp Verde Unified School District #28

Canon Elementary School District #50

Chino Valley Unified School District #51

Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary School District #3

Congress Elementary School District #7

Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District #6

Crown King Elementary School District #41

Hillside Elementary School District #35

Humboldt Unified School District #22

Kirkland Elementary School District #23

Mayer Unified School District #43

Mingus High School District #4

Prescott Unified School District #1

Sedona-Oak Creek Joint Unified School District #9

_____

Statement from Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman on June 29:

"Today’s announcement from Gov @dougducey delays in-person instruction until August 17th but allows schools to offer distance learning per their regular schedules. This will allow all of us to continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and plan appropriately.

In the meantime, @azedschools will continue to help districts develop their distance learning plans and advocate that our schools receive all necessary resources to keep students and staff safe upon a return to school facilities.

What Arizona’s numbers will look like by August 17th remains unclear. But one thing is for certain: if efforts are not taken across the entire state to curb the spread of this virus, our schools will only continue to face complications in re-opening their facilities."

Ducey's executive order states:

If a school chooses to begin the school year on its regularly planned start date through distance learning, a district or charter school shall submit a distance learning plan as required by the Arizona Department of Education no later than the start date of the distance learning program or August 14, 2020, whichever is earlier.

A school district or charter school may delay benchmark testing until the first six weeks after in-person classes are allowed to begin.

District or charter school students shall be considered as an AOI (Arizona Online Instruction Program) student for purposes of school funding calculations while participating in distance learning.

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on fox10phoenix.com/news-now.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: