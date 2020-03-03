List of companies, speakers that have pulled out of SXSW due to coronavirus

article

Due to concerns over the coronavirus, companies and speakers have decided to drop out of SXSW.

SXSW posted on their website that they are working with local, state, and federal agencies and will be proceeding with this year's event as planned. "SXSW is working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event," the website says. "As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, we are proceeding with the 2020 event with the health and safety of our attendees, staff, and volunteers as our top priority."

The following list comprises of all the companies and speakers who have dropped out or canceled panels at SXSW:

This list will be updated.

