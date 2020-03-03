List of companies, speakers that have pulled out of SXSW due to coronavirus
AUSTIN, Texas - Due to concerns over the coronavirus, companies and speakers have decided to drop out of SXSW.
SXSW posted on their website that they are working with local, state, and federal agencies and will be proceeding with this year's event as planned. "SXSW is working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event," the website says. "As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, we are proceeding with the 2020 event with the health and safety of our attendees, staff, and volunteers as our top priority."
The following list comprises of all the companies and speakers who have dropped out or canceled panels at SXSW:
- Twitter: Twitter released a statement on its blog March 1 that it was "suspending all non-critical business travel and events" due to coronavirus. CEO Jack Dorsey was scheduled as a featured speaker
- Facebook: Facebook released a statement March 2, saying the company and its employees would not be participating this year
- Mashable: Mashable released a statement to Twitter March 3, saying they've decided to cancel the Mashable House and MashBash
- TikTok: TikTok released a statement March 3, saying they are "erring on the side of caution."
- SAP: Software company SAP made an announcement March 4, saying they have decided to cancel all SAP in-person events for March, including SXSW
- The Latinx House: The Latinx House issued a statement March 4, saying they have decided to cancel their events at SXSW
- RealSelf: The cosmetic procedure resource site issued a statement to Twitter March 4, saying they have decided to cancel the RealSelf House of Modern Beauty
- WarnerMedia: WarnerMedia issued a statement to Twitter on March 5, saying they have decided it is best not to move forward with activations at SXSW.
- GORE-TEX: Fabric company GORE-TEX issued a statement to Twitter on March 5, saying they feel "it is best to err on the side of caution for the health and safety of our Associates who were scheduled to attend as well as the general public."
- Netflix: Netflix confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that they are no longer participating in SXSW.
- China Gathering: China Gathering posted an open letter to their website, stating that "Although we need to take a pause this year, my colleagues, SXSW and I will always stay optimistic - we will have even more time to prepare for a very strong comeback in March 2021."
- HostGator: Website hosting site HostGator issued a statement to Twitter March 5, saying they are canceling their official SXSW Meet-Up "Do the (Side) Hustle."
- Capital Factory: Capital Factory posted a statement March 5, saying the Capital Factory House at SXSW has been canceled.
---------
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE!
---------
This list will be updated.