Local non-profit offer help for domestic violence victims to get out of their situation

A group of women in Mesa have started a new non-profit to help victims of domestic violence.

The group, called "Control Alt Delete", gets the victim's immediate needs, like transportation and lodging.

Control Alt Delete was started because there aren’t many other organizations that help the victims to get out of their situation. Oftentimes, they help once they are out. This nonprofit wants to bridge that gap, with things like gas cards, hotels, or bus passes.

On Thursday, a launch party for Control Alt Delete was held, but members of the group have been doing their work since September.

Members of the group said they have helped at least one survivor a day since then. Each one of the founding members has been impacted by domestic violence, and said they needed to do something to help other people in the same situation.

"Can you imagine being in an abusive relationship, and not having a single resource to get out of?" said Laura Pahules, President of Control Alt Delete. "With one in four women and one in nine men being abused, and 98% being financially abused, they don’t have the ability to leave, they don’t know where to go, and we help with that to get them immediate needs."

dv.controlaltdelete@gmail.com