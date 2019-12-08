Local toy company hosting pop-up shops for last minute shopping

Toys are always a hot item this time of year, and one Valley company has opened a pop-up shop inside some local malls.

For those difficult to buy for kids, who have everything, this new pop-up shop at the Arrowhead Mall might be helpful.

"This is Toy Techtopia, this is a pop-up store that allows you to play with some toys before Christmas, experiment with the latest in technology and toy combinations," said Scott Jochim with Popar Toys.

It's a local company based right here in Arizona.

"All of our development, all of our software, all of our design crew is based right here in Phoenix," said Jochim.

From backpacks with LED panels to virtual pets to books that come alive with the help of augmented reality on your phone, the pop-up store has something for every age group," said Jochim.

"We have different ways of actually interacting with physical books now, books that come to life, charts that come to life, a toy that comes to life, this is the art of Toy Techtopia," says Jochim.

They will be at Scottsdale Fashion Square for the next two weekends. You can also buy online here.