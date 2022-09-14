Loop 202 shut down in Phoenix due to rollover crash

A rollover crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Loop 202 in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The freeway is closed at Van Buren Street, and it is unclear what caused the collision or if anyone was hurt.

The collision happened near State Route 143. Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes - a significant backup was seen on the freeway Wednesday morning.

There was no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

A view of the traffic backup on Loop 202

