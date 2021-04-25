Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
4
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Loved ones ask 'why her?' after young Phoenix mother was killed by stray bullet

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Loved ones ask for justice after the death of a young Phoenix mother

Officers responded to the area on a shooting call and found 20-year-old Gloria Zermeno lying on the ground in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside of a Chevron gas station near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

A family is now in mourning.

Officers responded to the area on a shooting call at 1 a.m. on April 25 and found 20-year-old Gloria Zermeno laying in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot injuries.

Zermeno died before she could be transported to an area hospital.

Arrest made in deadly shooting case at Chevron gas station

"During the investigation, detectives learned the victim had been randomly shot when a group of people were fighting," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

Homicide detectives collected forensic evidence, witness testimony and videos which helped develop probable cause to arrest 37-year-old Vincente Diaz-Vargas.

Surveillance video helped detectives identify the car registered to Diaz-Vargas. Police say a search warrant at his home revealed handguns and rifles.

Diaz-Vargas was booked into jail. He is accused of murder.

'She was a wonderful person a beautiful soul'

"That Saturday night she was there talking to me like she never did. She was talking to me about all those things she wanted to do. That she wanted to do a lot of things for her daughter to see who she really was," says her mother Maria Zermeno standing at a memorial site on Monday where her daughter was killed.

Her best friend, Aniya Nunez, fights back tears, saying, "She was a wonderful person. A beautiful soul. She was always there for me. Never let me down."

Her loved ones want justice.

"I just hope they give him life honestly. I just hope he never sees the outside ever again," Nunez says.

Maria says Zermeno planned to get her own apartment to make a home for her and her daughter. She was supposed to turn 21 in just weeks.

"Why did he kill her? Why her? He wasn't supposed to kill her like that. She still had a long life to live," Zermeno's mother said.

Donate to the family's GoFundMe here: https://gofund.me/ee781fbf

Gloria Zermeno. Photo courtesy of Zermeno family

Gloria Zermeno. Photo courtesy of Zermeno family

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.


 

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

More crime news from FOX 10:

Driver accused in fatal wrong-way crash in Chandler arrested
slideshow

Driver accused in fatal wrong-way crash in Chandler arrested

A driver who allegedly caused a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 in Chandler two months ago has been arrested, according to authorities.

Multiple people injured, 1 dead after overnight shooting in Phoenix
slideshow

Multiple people injured, 1 dead after overnight shooting in Phoenix

During the early morning hours of April 26, police say a shooting took place near 92nd Drive and Hazelwood.

Arizona man accused of slashing neighbor's tires; left his severed finger behind
slideshow

Arizona man accused of slashing neighbor's tires; left his severed finger behind

Maricopa Police Department spokesman Hal Koozer said Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of the finger found on his neighbor’s driveway.