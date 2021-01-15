Luxury apartment complex to be built near Central Avenue and Indian School Road

A plot of land along Indian School Road in Phoenix that has sat empty for more than 10 years is now set to house a 400-unit luxury apartment complex by 2022.

"Working on it for a long time, prepping the site. we should start going vertical late spring, early summer," said Toll Brothers Apartment Living Regional Director for Acquisition and Development Todd Bowden.

Bowden says the lot used to be home to the AJ Bayless grocery store, which dates back to the 1950s. It’s been nothing but a parking lot for years.

Bowden says the location in a booming part of Phoenix seemed perfect for their latest project.

"I’ve always loved Phoenix, especially the Midtown area," said Bowden. "Very dynamic submarket, lots of activity going on, in terms of mixed-use places to work live."

One of the hopes is to create more foot traffic, thus impacting some small area businesses. Bowden says they also plan to create a community-centered cafe or coffee shop in the complex.

"I think it’s gonna be a great addition to the Midtown neighborhood, and we are looking forward to being a part of it," said Bowden,

The complex is slated to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

