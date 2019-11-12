Lyft opens first-ever maintenance center in Phoenix for drivers

Lyft has created its first repair shop designed specifically for Lyft drivers and it's in the Valley.

The goal of the new center is to give drivers a convenient, affordable and reliable location to keep their cars running in prime condition.

Some Lyft drivers are putting thousands of miles on their car a month, and everyone knows how expensive car repairs can be, so that's why many drivers are excited.

The new facility is a 20,000-square-foot, state of the art garage that looks like many other car maintenance facilities but is exclusively for Lyft drivers.

"I put about 7,000 miles on the vehicle a month," said Aurelia Barbour.

For Aurelia Barbour, driving for Lyft is her full-time job.

"I definitely do a lot of driving, I drive about 10 hours a day," said Aurelia.

She's been driving for the past three years and all that driving means she's constantly in the shop to keep up on her car's maintenance.

"My car is my livelihood, so having a center like this where I know that I feel comfortable and I trust that they're not going to upsell me or I'm not spending an arm and a leg and I can get back on the road very quickly, I'm very excited," said Aurelia.

This is the first of its kind center built in Phoenix. Lyft drivers can get basic maintenance done, like oil changes, tire rotations, brake pad and filter replacements.

Lyft says the center is set up like a racecar pit stop with multiple technicians working on once car, so the driver can get in, get out and back on the road making money sooner.

"It's a one-stop-shop for all of us Lyft drivers," said Aurelia.

Lyft says in the future this driver center will also offer collision and repair services.