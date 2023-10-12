MacAlpine's Diner and Soda Fountain looks for support to reopen once again in Phoenix

The history of MacAlpine's Diner and Soda Fountain dates back to the 1920s.

The original building is still standing near 7th Street and Thomas Road, but MacAlpine's hasn't been open since the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX 10 had the opportunity to take a trip to the diner to find out what it'll take to reopen.

"This place deserves to be saved."

"There's no place like MacAlpine's."

Since 1929, the building has always been a family-friendly space.

"The first time you come through the door you're like, wait, wait. 2023? 1950? A little confused here," Monica Heizenrader said.

She says it was Birches 7th Street Pharmacy then two pharmacists bought it. In the late ‘30s, that’s when Mr. MacAlpine bought the building.

It's stayed MacAlpine's when Heizenrader and her husband Cary found out the owner was going to close for good.

"Cary was the cook and I was the waitress," she said.

The diner became their home for them and their kids.

"When we would get out of school, my mom would have our friends' parents drive us down because they were working, but they wanted to see us, so we'd come to MacAlpine's. We wouldn't go home," a woman named Holly said.

That excitement turned into sadness as they closed temporarily during the pandemic – a difficult time for their business and family.

"It wasn't really until right before COVID that we were doing incredibly well, and we were so excited," Heizenrader said. "We had some health issues in the family, a few surgeries, a few hospital visits and then Cary got sick. When Cary passed away, we were devastated. It was just beyond words."

Their doors opened for one month during the pandemic, but it wasn't enough to stay afloat. They've been closed ever since with the dream of reopening soon.

"It's been really stressful the last couple of months figuring out how to open MacAlpine's, and it would be amazing to make it come true," Holly said.

They're raising money to reopen by selling Thanksgiving pies.

This Thanksgiving, they'll be selling pies with the money going toward their reopening anticipated for the end of the year.

"My favorite is the Naughty Pecan. It has a salted caramel topping on it. It is truly out of this world," Holly said.

The Heizenrader family is not giving up on a diner that has brought joy to so many families especially theirs.

"Having a restaurant was always Cary's dream, so a part of it is we want to preserve this in memory of Cary," Heizenrader said.

MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain: https://www.macalpines.com/

GoFundMe for MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain: https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-macalpines-diner-and-soda-fountain

