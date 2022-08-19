Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 19-22

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:43 AM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:24 AM MST until FRI 12:15 PM MST, Pima County

Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 19-22

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
PHOENIX - Drivers in Phoenix and in the east Valley will see some traffic troubles this weekend due to construction on Loop 101 and Interstate 10.

I-10

In Phoenix, the eastbound lanes will be closed between State Route 51 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

  • I-10 EB on-ramps between 3rd St and 48th St
  • I-10 EB on-ramps from SR 51 southbound, Loop 202 westbound, I-17 southbound

Alternate routes: East Valley drivers can try Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound and Loop 101 Price southbound to get to US 60 or Loop 202 Santan westbound to get around the closure. West Valley drivers can try detouring to Loop 202 South Mountain.

-

Additionally, the I-10 westbound will be narrowed to two lanes between 40th Street and the Salt River Bridge near Sky Harbor from 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 to 4 a.m. Monday.

The eastbound lanes will be restricted to three lanes between Baseline Road and Guadalupe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

The eastbound on-ramp at Baseline will be closed.

Loop 202

In the east Valley, the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan will be closed between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, for the Lindsay Road interchange project.

The eastbound on-ramps at Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road will be shut down.

Alternate routes: Try Germann or Pecos roads to get around.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory