Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 19-22

Drivers in Phoenix and in the east Valley will see some traffic troubles this weekend due to construction on Loop 101 and Interstate 10.

I-10

In Phoenix, the eastbound lanes will be closed between State Route 51 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 EB on-ramps between 3rd St and 48th St

I-10 EB on-ramps from SR 51 southbound, Loop 202 westbound, I-17 southbound

Alternate routes: East Valley drivers can try Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound and Loop 101 Price southbound to get to US 60 or Loop 202 Santan westbound to get around the closure. West Valley drivers can try detouring to Loop 202 South Mountain.

Additionally, the I-10 westbound will be narrowed to two lanes between 40th Street and the Salt River Bridge near Sky Harbor from 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 to 4 a.m. Monday.

The eastbound lanes will be restricted to three lanes between Baseline Road and Guadalupe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

The eastbound on-ramp at Baseline will be closed.

Loop 202

In the east Valley, the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan will be closed between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, for the Lindsay Road interchange project.

The eastbound on-ramps at Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road will be shut down.

Alternate routes: Try Germann or Pecos roads to get around.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory