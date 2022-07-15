Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for July 15-18

Drivers, beware: more Phoenix-area road closures and restrictions are set to go into effect this weekend, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed in the Chandler area between Loop 202 Santan Freeway and US 60 Supersition Freeway starting at 10 p.m. Friday, July 15 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 18.

The closure is in preparation for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 WB on-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Elliot Road

Loop 202 ramps to I-10 WB

I-10 WB on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass

Alternate routes: Drivers can detour to Loop 202 Santan eastbound, then take Loop 101 north to US 60 in order to get back on I-10. Another option would be to take westbound and northbound Loop 202 South Mountain.

-

The eastbound lanes of I-10 will be restricted to two lanes from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 for barrier work.

The off-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed.

Alternate route: Drivers can exit at Warner Road.

-

The eastbound lanes will be restricted to three lanes between Warner and Ray roads from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 for barrier work.

The eastbound on-ramp at Warner and the off-ramp at Ray Road will be closed.

Alternate route: Drivers can enter the freeway at Ray Road, and they can exit at Warner.

-

In Phoenix, the eastbound lanes will be narrowed to three lanes at 24th Street from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to install a sign structure.

Loop 101

In the Tempe area, the following northbound Loop 101 ramps will be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for maintenance work:

On-ramp at Southern Avenue

On and off-ramps at Broadway Road

Off-ramp at University Drive

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends taking US 60 and using McClintock or Dobson Road instead. For those who prefer to be on Loop 101, drivers can take Price Road to Rio Salado Parkway to get on the freeway.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

