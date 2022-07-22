Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for July 22-25

East Valley drivers, beware: Road closures and restrictions will be in effect this weekend, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

I-10

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between the U.S 60 and the Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Broadway and Ray Roads will be closed.

The westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 will be closed.

The HOV ramps between the US 60 and I-10 will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can use the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain or the eastbound US 60 to the southbound Loop 101 and take the westbound Loop 202 Santan to reach eastbound I-10 past the closure. West Valley drivers who need to reach I-10 in the east Valley can use the Loop 202 South Mountain.

Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Broadway Road will be closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd Streets from 10 p.m Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The I-10 "connector ramp" between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be closed.

The westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed.

Drivers will not be able to access Broadway Road from 52nd Street. (Use University Drive instead.)

Alternate routes: State Route 143 and University and Priest Drives to get past the closure.

Loop 101

The northbound Loop 101 will be narrowed down to three lanes between Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for maintenance work.

The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will be closed.

The on- and off-ramps at Ray Road and the off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can use northbound Price to Elliot Road to reach the northbound Loop 101.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

Flagstaff

There will be lane restrictions along Interstate 40 over the next month for resurfacing and bridge work.

I-40 will be narrowed down to one lane in work zones.

Alternate routes: Drivers should allow extra time and consider traveling outside of peak hours, including weekends.

