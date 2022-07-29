Expand / Collapse search

Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for July 29 - August 1

By Kenneth Wong and FOX 10 Staff
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix-area freeways closed, restricted this weekend

Expect to see closures on I-10, State Route 24 and near I-17 this weekend.

PHOENIX - Road closures and restrictions will go into effect for I-10, State Route 24 and Loop 101 this weekend, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Here's a list of road closures for the Phoenix area this weekend:

I-10 

Westbound I-10 will be closed from US 60 to State Route 143 beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29 to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, August 1 for bridge work.

In addition, officials say the following ramps will also be closed:

  • Westbound I-10 onramps from westbound US 60 and southbound State Route 143
  • Westbound I-10 onramps between Elliot and Broadway Roads
  • Westbound US 60 onramps between McClintock Drive and Mill Avenue

ADOT officials say drivers can use eastbound US 60 or eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway). From there, they can head west on Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access Westbound I-10.

"Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue," officials wrote. "Motorists traveling to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should allow extra travel time and use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway)."

In Buckeye, the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be restricted to one lane between Verrado Way and Miller Road for 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a widening project.

SR 24

The freeway will be closed in both directions between Loop 202 Santan and Ellsworth Road from 5 a.m. Saturday, July 30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31 for construction.

Alternate routes: Try taking Ellsworth or Elliot roads as a detour.

I-17

The eastbound lanes of Thunderbird road will be shut down near I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 for work on a drainage system project. 

ADOT says to expect closures or restrictions at the I-17 ramps in the area.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends using Cactus or Greenway Roads along with 19th or 35th avenues to get around the closure.

Loop 101

One of the right northbound lanes of Loop 101 will be closed between Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for pavement work.

The on- and off-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road will also be shut down during that time.

Access to nearby open on-ramps will be available by using the northbound Price frontage road, according to ADOT.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory