Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 30 - Oct. 3

Phoenix-area drivers are in for a busier commute this weekend as more closures on I-10, I-17 and Loop 101 are set to go into effect.

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

All Loop 202 ramps to I-10 WB near Chandler

I-10 WB on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass

I-10 WB on-ramp at Broadway Road (10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday)

US 60 EB on-ramp at Priest Drive

SR 143 SB ramp to I-10 EB

Additionally, I-10 westbound will be restricted to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 for bridge work.

Alternate routes: I-10 WB traffic can detour to Loop 202 Santan eastbound, then take Loop 101 northbound and use either US 60 or Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound to get around the closure.

Drivers can also use Loop 202 South Mountain to reach I-10 in west Phoenix.

-

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday for pavement and bridge work.

The following ramps will be closed:

US 60 WB ramp to I-10 EB

I-10 EB on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway

US 60 EB on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue

HOV ramps at the I-10, US 60 interchange

The on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will stay open.

Alternate routes: Try Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound to southbound Loop 101, then take Loop 202 Santan westbound to avoid the closure. I-10 drivers in the west Valley can take Loop 202 South Mountain to get around the closure.

Drivers approaching the closure can detour to US 60 eastbound, then take Loop 101 south to Loop 202 Santan in order to get back on I-10.

-

I-10 eastbound will also be restricted to two lanes between Baseline and Warner from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for bridge work.

-

These other closures will be in place from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday:

40th Street northbound, between Broadway Road and I-10

Guadalupe Road in both directions over I-10

-

In Buckeye, the eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane between Watson and Verrado Way from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

I-17

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be closed between Loop 101 and Cactus Road starting at 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The southbound on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley Road will be shut down.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends taking SR 51 for those trying to reach the downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor areas.

-

The freeway will also be restricted to two lanes in both directions between Cactus and Dunlap from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for work on the light rail bridge project.

Loop 101

The northbound lanes of Loop 101 Agua Fria will be shut down between Grand Avenue and 75th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for pavement work.

Alternate route: Try heading north down 75th or 67th Avenue to get past the closure.

-

The southbound lanes of the freeway will also be closed between 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Alternate route: Exit to 67th or 75th Avenue, then head west down Thunderbird Road to get around the closure.

Other closures

The US 60 eastbound on-ramp at McClintock Drive will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday for maintenance.

The following ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 to repair a water line in Tempe:

US 60 EB ramp to Loop 101 Price SB

US 60 EB off-ramp at McClintock Drive

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory



