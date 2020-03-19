Man accused of making threats outside hospital in Laveen

article

A man has been arrested for allegedly making threats outside a hospital in Laveen, according to Phoenix police.

Police said 53-year-old William Guilford is jailed on a $25,000 bond on suspicion of making terrorist threats.

Guilford’s next scheduled court appearance is March 25. It was unclear Thursday if he has a lawyer yet for his case.

Police said officers responded Wednesday to the parking lot of Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital about a man making threats that he had a bomb in his car.

The hospital located near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road was evacuated and closed.

"Officers secured the area, while Special Assignments Unit responded and used less lethal tools to remove the suspect from the vehicle," stated Sgt. Maggie Cox.

A bomb squad searched Guilford’s vehicle and nothing suspicious was found, authorities said.