Man accused of sexually assaulting transgender woman in Tempe hotel

A Brooklyn man visiting Arizona for the weekend is accused of sexually assaulting a transgender woman.

Tempe Police say Kenny Louis followed the 20-year-old victim to her room at the Moxy Hotel near Apache and Rural and inappropriately touched her.

She was at the hotel with her boyfriend, who stopped the assault.

Louis reportedly told the couple that he was intoxicated.

He currently faces sexual assault and sexual abuse charges.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: