Man arrested following road rage shooting along north Phoenix freeway, DPS officials say
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a man has been arrested, following an alleged road rage shooting on April 5.
The incident happened in the area of Pinnacle Peak Road and I-17. According to a brief statement, DPS officials confirmed the shooting is that of a road rage shooting, but no one was injured.
"The suspect pulled off the road and ran," read a portion of the short statement. "[Phoenix Police] arrested him."
DPS officials did not release any other details surrounding the shooting
