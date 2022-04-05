Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested following road rage shooting along north Phoenix freeway, DPS officials say

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a man has been arrested, following an alleged road rage shooting on April 5.

The incident happened in the area of Pinnacle Peak Road and I-17. According to a brief statement, DPS officials confirmed the shooting is that of a road rage shooting, but no one was injured.

"The suspect pulled off the road and ran," read a portion of the short statement. "[Phoenix Police] arrested him."

DPS officials did not release any other details surrounding the shooting

