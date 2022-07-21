Expand / Collapse search
Man attempts to kidnap toddler from Oakland bus stop, attacks mom: police

By KTVU Staff
Oakland police are investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened at an AC Transit bus stop on Tuesday, July, 19, 2022.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man who they say made several attempts to kidnap a toddler at a bus stop Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Oakland Police Department, a woman and her 2-year-old child were at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard when an unknown man attempted to take the child. It happened around 12:30 p.m.

Officer said after several failed attempts to kidnap the child, the suspect attacked the toddler's mom until a good Samaritan intervened.

The suspect ran from the area, police said.

Oakland police shared images of the suspect wanted in the case and described him as a Hispanic man, between 40-50 years old, 5’10" tall, and 280 pounds. 

He was wearing a blue hat, a red and blue shirt, and black pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact police at (510) 238-3641.

