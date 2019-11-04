Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murder of woman, 20, who was shot in head along Addicks Reservoir trail

Logan Losoya, 24, is charged with murder in the 351st State District Court. ( Houston Police Department )

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested and charged in the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found shot in the head in the middle of a trail near the Addicks Reservoir.

Houston police say Logan Losoya, 24, is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Piper Lauren Jones, 20.

A passerby called 911 on the morning of September 21 after finding a woman lying in the middle of a trail near Chatterton Drive. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police identified Losoya as the suspect in the case. He was arrested on Thursday.