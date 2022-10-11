Man claims self-defense in deadly shooting of his brother in Avondale

A man says he shot and killed his brother in self-defense during a fight at a home in Avondale.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Oscar Castaneda Marquez shot his brother during the early-morning hours of Oct. 8 near El Mirage Road and Elwood Street.

Investigators say Marquez claimed the shooting was self-defense and that he only intended to shoot his brother in the leg after his brother assaulted him during a fight. Instead, Marquez shot his brother in the stomach.

The victim died at the hospital.

Marquez was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple charges, including second-degree murder.

Oscar Marquez

