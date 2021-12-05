Man dies after being hit by car while crossing Phoenix street
PHOENIX - A man has died after being struck by a car in Phoenix's Biltmore area on Saturday night.
Police say the crash happened near 32nd Street and Camelback at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4.
A pedestrian, identified as 52-year-old Christopher Bills, reportedly was crossing Camelback Road in the middle of the block when he was hit by a car heading westbound.
Bills later died from his injuries in the hospital.
The driver stayed at the scene, and impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
More Arizona headlines
- Man jumps out of taxiing Southwest Airlines plane at Phoenix's Sky Harbor airport: airline
- Arizona reports big two-day COVID case surge, 174 deaths
- Chandler police looking for man suspected of stealing 12-year-old boy's bike
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement