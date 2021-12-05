Man dies after being hit by car while crossing Phoenix street

A man has died after being struck by a car in Phoenix's Biltmore area on Saturday night.

Police say the crash happened near 32nd Street and Camelback at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4.

A pedestrian, identified as 52-year-old Christopher Bills, reportedly was crossing Camelback Road in the middle of the block when he was hit by a car heading westbound.

Bills later died from his injuries in the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene, and impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

