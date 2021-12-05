Chandler police looking for man suspected of stealing 12-year-old boy's bike
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler police are searching for a suspected thief who stole a bike from a 12-year-old boy back in November.
Authorities say the theft happened at a Circle K near Ray Road and 56th Street on Nov. 26.
The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s or 30s with pink and purple hair. He was last ween wearing a black shirt, black and turquoise shorts, and glasses.
"Why would an adult male steal a kid's bike less than a month before Christmas? We want to contact this suspect & find out," police tweeted on Dec. 4.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the bike is asked to contact Chandler PD at 480-782-4130.
