Chandler police looking for man suspected of stealing 12-year-old boy's bike

Chandler police are searching for a suspected thief who stole a bike from a 12-year-old boy back in November.

Authorities say the theft happened at a Circle K near Ray Road and 56th Street on Nov. 26.

The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s or 30s with pink and purple hair. He was last ween wearing a black shirt, black and turquoise shorts, and glasses.

"Why would an adult male steal a kid's bike less than a month before Christmas? We want to contact this suspect & find out," police tweeted on Dec. 4.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the bike is asked to contact Chandler PD at 480-782-4130.

