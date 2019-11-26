Man falls 50 feet into hole at construction site near San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Firefighters are working to rescue a man who fell 50 feet into a hole at a construction site near San Tan Valley.
According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, the man was walking over a hole covered with plywood Tuesday morning when he fell 50 feet at a new housing development construction site near Schnepf and Combs Roads.
Firefighters say the man is uninjured and is communicating.
A Mesa Fire tactical rescue team is responding to the construction site to assist with the rescue.
