Man falls 50 feet into hole at construction site near San Tan Valley

By FOX 10 Staff
San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Firefighters are working to rescue a man who fell 50 feet into a hole at a construction site near San Tan Valley.

According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, the man was walking over a hole covered with plywood Tuesday morning when he fell 50 feet at a new housing development construction site near Schnepf and Combs Roads.

Firefighters say the man is uninjured and is communicating.

A Mesa Fire tactical rescue team is responding to the construction site to assist with the rescue.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.