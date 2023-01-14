Man falls into Bartlett Lake after having a medical emergency and dies, sheriff's office says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A man died after having a medical emergency and falling into Bartlett Lake on Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

At around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 14, deputies responded to reports of a man who had a medical emergency and fell into the water.

"Family members were able to get him out the water and initiated CPR with assistance of citizens and deputies," MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said. "He was transported to the dock where an evac medical personnel pronounced him deceased."

The man, described as elderly, hasn't been identified. It's not known what kind of medical emergency he had.

No more information is available.