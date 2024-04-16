Man falls onto Interstate 10 while climbing on overpass fence

A man climbing the fence at the 7th Avenue overpass above Interstate 10 fell onto the roadway on Tuesday evening in Phoenix.

According to a release, negotiators attempted to talk the man off the fence but during the discussions he fell.

His injuries were described as serious, and he was taken to the hospital.

Traffic on I-10 was shut down in both directions while negotiations were taking place.

As of 8:30 p.m. the westbound lanes were reopened but commuters were being directed off the eastbound freeway at the 7th Avenue exit for a follow-up investigation.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Where the incident took place: