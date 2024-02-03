Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead inside car after Phoenix crash; online-arranged meet up ends violently | Nightly Roundup

From a former Trump official dying days after being shot in a Washington D.C. carjacking spree, to a Phoenix man being found dead inside his crashed car, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Man found dead inside car after crashing into Phoenix apartment complex's wall, PD says

Man found dead inside car after crashing into Phoenix apartment complex's wall, PD says
Man found dead inside car after crashing into Phoenix apartment complex's wall, PD says

A 32-year-old man was killed after Phoenix Police say he crashed into the wall of an apartment complex just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

2. Mike Gill, former Trump official, dies days after being shot in DMV carjacking spree

Mike Gill, former Trump official, dies days after being shot in DMV carjacking spree
Mike Gill, former Trump official, dies days after being shot in DMV carjacking spree

Mike Gill, a married father of three who was also a member of former President Donald Trump's administration, has died. He was shot during a deadly carjacking rampage in Washington, D.C. last Monday night.

3. Online-arranged meet up ends violently in Goodyear, police say

Online-arranged meet up ends violently in Goodyear, police say
Online-arranged meet up ends violently in Goodyear, police say

An online-arranged meet-up to sell an item in Goodyear took a violent turn. "In light of this incident, the Goodyear Police Department urges the public to prioritize safety when engaging in online transactions or meet-ups with strangers."

4. PragerU: Arizona's education department teams up with controversial conservative group

PragerU: Arizona's education department teams up with controversial conservative group
PragerU: Arizona's education department teams up with controversial conservative group

The Arizona Department of Education is teaming up with a controversial right-wing organization that some accuse of whitewashing history and teaching incorrect science.

5. Arizona Coyotes arena situation remains a concern with no long-term plan for where they will play

Arizona Coyotes arena situation remains a concern with no long-term plan for where they will play
Arizona Coyotes arena situation remains a concern with no long-term plan for where they will play

Past the midway point of their second season in a 5,000-seat arena, the Arizona Coyotes still do not have a concrete plan for a long-term home.