Man found dead inside car after Phoenix crash; online-arranged meet up ends violently | Nightly Roundup

From a former Trump official dying days after being shot in a Washington D.C. carjacking spree, to a Phoenix man being found dead inside his crashed car, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Man found dead inside car after crashing into Phoenix apartment complex's wall, PD says
A 32-year-old man was killed after Phoenix Police say he crashed into the wall of an apartment complex just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.
2. Mike Gill, former Trump official, dies days after being shot in DMV carjacking spree
Mike Gill, a married father of three who was also a member of former President Donald Trump's administration, has died. He was shot during a deadly carjacking rampage in Washington, D.C. last Monday night.
3. Online-arranged meet up ends violently in Goodyear, police say
An online-arranged meet-up to sell an item in Goodyear took a violent turn. "In light of this incident, the Goodyear Police Department urges the public to prioritize safety when engaging in online transactions or meet-ups with strangers."
4. PragerU: Arizona's education department teams up with controversial conservative group
The Arizona Department of Education is teaming up with a controversial right-wing organization that some accuse of whitewashing history and teaching incorrect science.
5. Arizona Coyotes arena situation remains a concern with no long-term plan for where they will play
Past the midway point of their second season in a 5,000-seat arena, the Arizona Coyotes still do not have a concrete plan for a long-term home.