Breaking News

Man goes overboard a sailboat on Lake Pleasant and doesn't resurface, authorities say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man went underwater in Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and authorities say he hasn't come back up.

Peoria Fire and Medical Capt. Mario Bravo says a man went overboard from a sailboat without a life jacket and never resurfaced.

Crews with both Peoria Fire and Medical and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office searched for the man but haven't been able to find him.

No further information on this incident is available.

More deadly incidents on the lake

This incident follows a string of deadly incidents at Lake Pleasant, including a woman getting her leg severed off on May 21.

Twenty-year-old Neria Aranbayev was found on the night of April 24, about 21 feet below the surface of Lake Pleasant. On May 1, an unidentified man's body was found 25-feet underwater near Jet Ski Point. An 83-year-old woman was thrown from a boat on May 8 and died. Her name was Rosario Benitez.

On May 15, an 18-year-old's body was recovered from the lake.

Related: What's going on? Deadly Lake Pleasant incidents explained

For the fourth weekend in a row, Lake Pleasant has seen deadly incidents stemming from drowning or injuries, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. First responders say the biggest issue in these cases: no one was wearing a life vest.