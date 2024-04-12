Man hit by fire extinguisher thrown off downtown Gilbert parking garage; suspects sought

Police are hoping to identify two people after a man was hit by a fire extinguisher that was thrown from the top of a downtown Gilbert parking garage.

The incident happened on Feb. 25 at 11:44 p.m. near Gilbert Road and Vaughn Avenue. Officers responded to the scene after a man called 911 saying he had been hit by a fire extinguisher. The man was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Security footage collected in the investigation showed the two pictured individuals with a fire extinguisher and at some point appeared to throw items from the top of the garage," police said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-503-6500.

Map of where the incident happened