Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say

Seven migrants have been taken into custody after they were found hiding in bales of hay in southern Arizona.

The discovery happened back on Jan. 28 after a vehicle hauling a trailer was searched near a checkpoint along State Route 286.

The driver tried to flee on horseback during the search, according to Tucson Border Patrol Chief John Modlin.

"The driver, a permanent resident from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search and quickly jumped on it to flee," Modlin wrote on Twitter.

The man didn't get far and faces several charges now. His name was not released.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southern Arizona.

