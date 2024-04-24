Man in wheelchair dead after he was struck by garbage truck: MCSO

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a 39-year-old man is dead following a pedestrian crash involving a garbage truck.

The crash happened in the area of Broadway Road and Ellsworth in Mesa. Patrolling deputies were called to the scene at around 10:13 a.m.

"The male was in a wheelchair and leaned into the roadway when he was struck. The man sustained fatal injuries and was later pronounced deceased on scene," the MCSO spokesperson wrote.

The garbage truck driver is cooperating with MCSO investigators.

The man who was killed wasn't identified.

Area where the crash happened