Man indicted on suspicion of murder in Goodyear lake crash that killed his wife

A man who police say crashed his car into a lake in Goodyear, killing his wife, has been indicted by a grand jury on suspicion of murder.

The incident happened on March 22 near Estrella Parkway and Willis Road. Goodyear Police say 35-year-old Anthony Maiorana was driving when he veered into the gated community's lake.

Maiorana was able to get out of the car, but investigators say his wife, 35-year-old Megan Maiorana, wasn't able to.

"A dive team responded to the scene and was able to confirm there was another occupant in the vehicle that was deceased," police said.

Anthony was hospitalized before being arrested and booked into jail.

"Maiorana shared with officers that they were driving back from a baseball game when the crash occurred. His blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. According to witnesses, prior to the crash, they heard a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed followed by screaming," said a news release from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

She applauds those who attempted to rescue Megan.

Before the firefighters arrived, 16-year-old Ethan Cakmak who lived in an apartment nearby dove in and swam to the vehicle. His father watched on as he called 911.

"I commend the brave citizens and officers in this situation who attempted to save this victim’s life," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

A trial is set for September of this year.