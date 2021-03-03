Man last seen on March 2 has been found, Mesa Police officials say

article

Mesa Police officials say a man who was last seen on March 2 has been found.

According to a statement released on March 3, 46-year-old David Barragan was last seen leaving his home at around 12:00 p.m. near Alma School Road and 8th Avenue.

"David has been located and is okay," read a tweet made by Mesa Police officials at 7:04 p.m. on March 3.

In earlier statements made by Mesa Police, officials say Barragan has kidney disease, and needs regular treatment.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters