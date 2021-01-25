Expand / Collapse search
Man pleads guilty to sex trafficking women, girl in Arizona

By Associated Press
 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press


PHOENIX (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking two women and a juvenile girl, according to Arizona prosecutors.

They said 27-year-old Louis Broadway-Phillips is facing 10 years in prison, lifetime probation and sex offender terms when he’s sentenced.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Broadway-Phillips advertised online, transported the women and girl to hotel rooms and forced them to perform prostitution acts in exchange for money between September 2017 and April 2018.

While on release pending trial for sex trafficking and illegal enterprise crimes, Broadway-Phillips was accused of threatening the three victims and attempting to convince them not to testify against him.

Prosecutors said Broadway-Phillips also used his friends and social media to harass and intimidate the women and girl.

Homeland Security Investigations worked with the Mesa Police Department to investigate the case against Broadway-Phillips.

