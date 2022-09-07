Man ransacks Prescott tattoo shop, causes $100K worth of damage: police

A man who police say broke into a Prescott tattoo shop and caused $100,000 worth of damage has been arrested.

Prescott Police responded to the Lion's Den Tattoo Company and learned that a man had broken into the business at 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 6, destroying several items inside and spraying tattoo ink on the walls, floors, ceiling, and furniture.

Police say a man covered in paint was later found nearby by officers at 3:30 a.m. The officers identified the man as 38-year-old Dylan Wiederholt. They took pictures of him but were unaware of any crimes that may have been committed by Wiederholt at the time.

Officers later found Wiederholt walking in downtown Prescott – he was still covered in paint.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police say Dylan Wiederholt, 38, broke into a Prescott tattoo shop and caused $100,000 worth of damage. (Prescott Police Department)

"The suspect admitted his involvement and he was arrested," police said.

Investigators say Wiederholt was traveling from California through Arizona when he was kicked off a Greyhound bus. Wiederholt told police that he hitchhiked to Prescott and had been there for two weeks.

"Wiederholt does not have any ties to the business, however advised arresting officers that he wished to be an apprentice and wanted to show his artistic abilities," police said.

Wiederholt was booked into jail and is accused of burglary and criminal damage.