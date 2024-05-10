Man sentenced to prison for ambush shooting of Phoenix officers

A suspect who opened fire on Phoenix Police officers, injuring one of them, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The shooting happened on March 13, 2022, near 27th and Maryland Avenues.

The incident began when a pair of officers tried to pull over a car for several traffic violations. The driver fled from police, but the vehicle was spotted a short time later by the same officers, who tried again to pull it over.

During the attempted traffic stop, police said Devonte Thornton shot at officers.

The driver of the car, Javon Beasley, tried to run away but was taken into custody.

Investigators say phone records show Beasley was on a call with Thornton as he drove up to Maryland Avenue and when the attack began. Detectives say the two men lived together at a nearby apartment.

One officer was shot in the wrist, and the other was injured by flying glass. Both recovered from their injuries.

Javon Beasley, top, and Devonte Thornton.

Map of area where the shooting happened