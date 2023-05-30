Man shot at north Phoenix gas station

A man has been taken to a hospital after he was shot Tuesday morning at a gas station in north Phoenix.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 a.m. on May 30 at a QuikTrip near 28th Drive and Cactus Road.

According to witnesses, a man walked out of the convenience store, and toward a car parked at the gas pumps. The man was followed by a security guard, and the two got into a heated argument.

Witnesses said they could see that the man had a gun strapped to a holster at his waist. At one point during the argument, it looked like the man was adjusting his waistband, and the security guard opened fire.

"Outta nowhere, we heard like five gunshots, it was like ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,’ and then, everybody started running from over here to over in the parking lot at QT," said Natalie, a witness of the shooting. "So we kind of figured, I figured it was a security guard putting somebody down, Sure enough, I guess that's what happened."

The victim was hospitalized in an unknown condition.

Police have not released any details on the shooting.

QuikTrip statement on the shooting

"Our top priority is always the safety of our employees and customers, and we take this responsibility very seriously. We are working closely with local law enforcement and will continue to assist with their ongoing investigation into the incident that took place between a third-party security contractor and an individual at one of our Phoenix locations along the I-17 Corridor. We will continue to take necessary and appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, and communities we serve."

Area where the shooting happened: