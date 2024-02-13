Man shot, killed during dispute in Arizona Taco Bell drive-thru: PD

A man who pointed a gun at other people in a Taco Bell drive-thru in Surprise was shot and killed, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 near Prasada Parkway and Waddell Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found 24-year-old Adrian Garduno, who had been shot. Garduno was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adrian Garduno was shot and killed after police say he pointed a gun at other people in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell in Surprise.

Investigators say Garduno pointed a gun at other people during an altercation in the drive-thru.

"Mr. Garduno exited his vehicle, displayed a firearm, approached the other vehicle, and pointed his firearm at the occupants," police said. "It was at this time that an adult male in the other vehicle presented his own firearm, shooting and striking Mr. Garduno multiple times."

The man who allegedly shot Garduno stayed at the scene, cooperated with police and was released.

"This investigation will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review and or charging," police said.

Map of where the shooting happened